Watch: Teaser of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man hints at a dark thriller

Apart from Mohanlal, the cast of ‘12th Man’ also includes actors Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, and Anusree, among others.

The teaser of Mollywood star Mohanlal’s upcoming film 12th Man, which is helmed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph, was unveiled on April 27. The teaser hints at a dark thriller. Apart from Mohanlal, the cast also includes actors Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Leona Lishoy, Chandunath, and Aditi Ravi, among others. “Everyone has three lives. A public life, a private life, and a secret life,” the lines in the teaser read.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. It has screenplay by KR Krishnakumar, while Satheesh Kurup is on board as the cinematographer for the project. Anil Johnson has been roped in as the music composer. 12th Man has editing by Vinayak. The film is gearing up for direct release on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The release date is yet to be announced. “Time’s up. Let’s blow the final whistle,” Disney Plus Hotstar wrote on YouTube while unveiling the teaser.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up earlier for the hit Drishyam franchise. The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Drishyam had a huge run at the box office and was also remade in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Drishyam 2, which is the sequel of Drishyam, was released on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video last year. Both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 opened to positive critical reception. Mohanlal and Jeethu had also commenced working on the action thriller film Ram. However, the production was halted in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohanlal was recently seen in the Malayalam film Bro Daddy which also released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Helmed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, the cast of the film includes Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopi and Soubin Shahir, among others. Mohanlal and Prithviraj appeared as father and son respectively in Bro Daddy.

Mohanlal is also working on his directorial debut Barroz.

