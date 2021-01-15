Watch: Trailer of 'Mohan Kumar Fans' suggests film is on fading stars

Kunchacko Boban plays the lead in the film which has several senior actors like Siddique, Mukesh and Sreenivasan.

From the two-minute trailer released online three days ago, Mohan Kumar Fans appears to be a film about talented actors who did not quite make it, fading away as others in the industry rose to be stars. Several senior actors like Siddique and Mukesh play important roles in the film which has Kunchacko Boban in the lead. Vinay Forrt is also part of the movie, directed by Jis Joy.

Mohan Kumar Fans is scripted by renowned writer duo Bobby and Sanjay. Incidentally, this is the fourth time the scriptwriters are associating with Kunchacko Boban.

Siddique plays a film personality and Kunchacko Boban plays a singer in this film. The cast also includes Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles. Prince Joy is composing music, while Bahul Ramesh has been signed up as the cinematographer. Ratheesh Raj is the editor for this film, which is bankrolled by Listin Stephenâ€™s Magic Frames.

A major portion of the film has been shot in Ernakulam where the story is set.

Kunchacko Bobanâ€™s last film to release was Anjaam Pathiraa, which was directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film emerged as the dark horse at the box office garnering positive response. Recently the director announced a sequel to the film , Aaram Pathiraa, also starring Kunchacko Boban.

Other projects of the star include Nayattu, directed by Martin Prakkat, which is in the making. It has a strong technical crew with Shahi Kabir penning the script, Shyju Khalid working the camera and Mahesh Narayanan doing the edits.

Further, Kunchacko recently wrapped up the shooting of Nizhal in which he shares screen space with Nayanthara. Touted to be a thriller, the film is directed by award winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.

Other than these films, Kunchacko also has Pada in post production mode. Along with Kunchacko, the film features Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in the lead. It is a Kamal KM directorial which is bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has done the cinematography for this venture.

Watch: Trailer of Mohan Kumar Fans