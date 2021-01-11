‘Anjaam Pathiraa’ sequel is titled ‘Aaraam Pathiraa’

Kunchacko Boban will reprise the role of consultant criminologist Anwar Hussain.

Flix Mollywood

After the success of Anjaam Pathiraa, starring Kunchacko Boban, the makers of the film have decided to do a sequel. Titled Aaraam Pathiraa, the film will have Kunchacko Boban reprising his role as a consultant criminologist Anwar Hussain.

"He is getting into a new mystery. A new case, a new mystery is unfolding! Aaram Pathiraa. Super excited to watch this thriller taking shape," director Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

A day before that he had posted that it was the first anniversary of the second ‘block buster’ of his career – Anjaam Pathiraa. “Personally, a game changer indeed. Thank you all,” Midhun wrote.

Watch: Trailer of Anjaam Pathiraa

Kunchacko Boban also shared his joy in reprising his role of Anwar Hussain on Facebook. “With great expectations comes great responsibilities. And preparing a sequel for Anjaam Pathiraa is a damn greater responsibility!!! But with the deadly combo of a TEAM we have...Let’s buckle up for the exciting ride once again!!! Midhun Manuel Thomas,Shyju Khalid,Saiju Sreedharan,Sushin Shyam,Ashiq Usman and yours faithfully...ANVAR HUSSAIN, AARAAM PATHIRA. Due 2021 ...in THEATRES..,” the actor wrote.

Shyju Khalid will be handling cinematography, Sushin Shyam the music and Saiju Sreedharan the editing. The film will be bankrolled by Ashiq Usman under his banner.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with director Ashraf Hamza of Thamasha fame for a new film. The project started rolling recently in Kuttipuram amidst a lot of expectations. While Kunchacko Boban has joined the sets of this new film, he has several other films lined up in different stages of production.

The star’s Nayattu, directed by Martin Prakkat, has a strong technical crew with Shahi Kabir penning the script, Shyju Khalid working the camera and Mahesh Narayanan doing the edits.

Further, Kunchacko Boban recently wrapped up the shooting of Nizhal in which he shares screen space with Nayanthara. Touted to be a thriller, the film is directed by Appu N Bhattathiri.

Other than these films, Kunchacko has Mohan Kumar Fans and Pada in the post-production stage.

