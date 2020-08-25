Watch: Fahadh Faasil's 'C U Soon' trailer is gripping

The story will be told entirely through gadget screens.

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil's highly anticipated film C U Soon dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film has created a lot of intrigue, having been shot entirely during the lockdown. The story will be told through gadget screens.

The film also stars Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew in important roles, apart from Mala Parvathy and Saiju Kurup. The trailer suggests that Roshan Mathew's character Jimmy and Darshana's character Anumol Sebastian get into a relationship after interacting online only. However, there's something mysterious about Anumol and Jimmy gets his relative Kevin (Fahadh) involved.

We also see that Anumol is seriously injured at one point and Jimmy is arrested by the police. He appears to be in a Middle Eastern country. Mala Parvathy plays the mother while Saiju seems to be a friend.

The trailer was released by actor-politician Kamal Haasan who wished the team well.

According to senior entertainment journalist Sreedhar Pillai, the film is about a Kochi based IT guy who tries to help his cousin in Dubai after the latter's fiancee goes missing leaving behind a suicide note.

Mahesh Narayanan shot to fame with Take Off, which starred Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil. The film was inspired by the true story of Indian nurses who were held hostage by ISIS.

This is not the first time that the story of a film has been narrated entirely through the screen. In 2018, an American film made by Indian-American Aneesh Chaganty, explored the idea. The film was called Searching and was about a father who goes in search of his missing daughter. C U Soon does not seem to have any resemblance to the storyline.

C U Soon will release on Amazon Prime Video directly on September 1. While producers across the country have been releasing films directly on Over the Top platforms (OTT) to cut their losses, only one mainstream Malayalam film has released so far. Sufiyum Sujatayum, which starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan, released on Amazon Prime Video.

Some months ago, when it came to be known that Mahesh and Fahadh were shooting a new film after the Kerala government gave the nod for indoor shooting with restrictions, the Kerala Film Producers Association had objected to it. They had said that since more than 60 films were lined up for release once the theatres reopen, new films should be put on hold. However, after it was clarified that the film was an experimental one purely for the OTT medium, the association came around.

