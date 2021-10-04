Watch: Trailer of Jyotika-Sasikumar’s Udanpirappe hints at intense family drama

The movie, which is directed by Era Saravanan, marks Jyotika’s 50th film and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 14.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actors Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani’s upcoming film Udanpirappe was unveiled on Monday, October 4. A tale about siblings, Udanpirappe is touted to be an emotional family drama. The movie is part of a four-film deal signed between Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video and actor Suriya and Jyotika’s production banner 2D Entertainment.

Set against the backdrop of a village, the trailer shines a light on the lives of the characters played by Jyotika, Samuthirakani and Sasikumar. While Jyotika and Samuthirakani appear to play husband and wife on-screen, Sasikumar is introduced as Jyotika’s brother in the film. “My husband has faith in the law. My brother believes in the truth. I believe both are the same,” Jyotika’s character says in the trailer, hinting that the film might discuss different paths to justice.

The movie, which is directed by Era Saravanan, marks Jyotika’s 50th film and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 14.“Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, Udanpirappe is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions,” the makers described the film in a statement. Titled Raktha Sambandham in Telugu, the cast also includes actors Kalaiyarasan and Soori, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the trailer, Jyotika explained why she signed the film and gave insights into the character she plays. Stating that the last 10 years have been her “main innings” in cinema, the actor mentioned that she has been signing meaningful movies– films with new directors who are bringing out unique stories. “I want to make all family people and women proud. That’s the kind of films I am choosing. My entire journey in cinema can be summed up through my last 10 films. I’ve always played a crusader in my films, characters who show their strength by speaking up but in this film, I play someone whose silence is her biggest strength. This was a very different experience.” Jyotika stated.

Sharing his experience of working with his co-stars and the director, Samuthirakani said, “I felt like I was with Suriya sir. Jyotika ma’am and Suriya sir’s acting methods are similar. They are completely focused on the shot. Sasi has directed me and I have directed Sasi in one of my films, but this is the second film where we have shared the screen. I felt like I was acting with my brother,” he said.

Turning the spotlight on how director Saravanan’s narrative is going to be different from the sibling rivalry trope that we have seen earlier in Tamil cinema, Sasikumar said, “We find so many families where people stop talking to each other because of ego and it becomes a practice that eventually leads to separation. We have discussed that in detail and also included messages about other social issues. I am confident that after watching the film, the audience would want to call up their siblings, praise and shower their love.”

Watch the trailer of Udanpirappe here:

The technical team of Udanpirappe comprises Velraj as cinematographer, Antony L Rueben as editor, and D Imman as music composer.

Three other films, including Oh my doG starring Arun Vijay, actor Suriya’s upcoming legal drama Jai Bhim, co-starring Rajisha Vijayan and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum were part of the four-film deal signed between Amazon Prime Video and 2D Entertainment. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum released in the month of September, while Jai Bhim and Oh my doG are set to premiere in the months of November and December, respectively.

Jyotika was last seen in the legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal, which was also released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, the story revolves around a lawyer who reopens an infamous double-murder case in Ooty. However, as the plot moves forward, she ends up uncovering the truth behind the case. The film discusses crimes against women including Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) and rape.

READ: ‘Shatter the silence,' says Jyotika as her film inspires 9-yr-old to reveal child abuse

ALSO READ: Release date of Suriya and Rajisha's legal drama Jai Bhim is here