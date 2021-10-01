Release date of Suriya and Rajisha's legal drama Jai Bhim is here

The cast also includes actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Lijo Mol Jose, among others in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actors Suriya and Rajisha Vijayanâ€™s much-anticipated legal drama announced the release date of the movie on Friday, October 1. Jai Bhim is set to release on November 2, ahead of the festival of Deepavali. Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the film also features actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Lijo Mol Jose, among others.

Suriya will be essaying the role of a lawyer for the first time. Jai Bhim will premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2. It is also set to stream in Telugu. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapan dian, the film has music by Sean Roldan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial is said to be based on the lives of tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu. Ill fate strikes them as Rajakannu gets arrested and disappears. The rest of the plot tracks what happens after a distraught Senggeni seeks the help of Chandru, a lawyer, who takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of the truth.

Jai Bhim is part of the four-film deal signed by actor Suriya under the production banner of 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. The other three films are the Era Saravanan directorial Udanpirappe, starr ing actors Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, Oh My doG starring Arun Vijay in the lead and Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aan dalum, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September.

The movie is reportedly inspired from a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice K Chandru in 1993 when he was an advocate. With focus on the legal battle, the film is likely to track how the lawyer fought for a woman from the Irular tribe. Justice K Chandru is a renowned judge who has disposed of 96,000 cases and is well-known among the legal circles for some of his landmark judgments.

Notably, Rajinikanthâ€™s much-anticipated family drama Annaatthe and Silambarasan TRâ€™s upcoming film Maanaadu are scheduled to hit the big screens on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali.