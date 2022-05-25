Watch: Trailer of The Gray Man shows Dhanush in an intense action-packed drama

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 22 and is helmed by the Russo brothers.

Flix Cinema

The much-anticipated trailer of actor Dhanush’s upcoming Hollywood debut The Gray Man was unveiled on Tuesday, May 24. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the lead roles, while Dhanush has been roped in for a significant role. Ahead of the trailer launch on May 24, posters of the actors were released online by Netflix. Dhanush’s poster from the movie was widely circulated online.

Dhanush shared the trailer on his social media profile on May 24. The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Ryan Gosling. It is reported that the film is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The trailer sets the tone for a gripping action drama.

Netflix had released a series of character posters ahead of the trailer’s release. The actors were seen against a dark blue background with deep red light shining on their faces. The posters feature Ryan as ‘the uncatchable’, Chris as ‘the unstoppable’, Ana as ‘the untraceable’ and Dhanush as ‘the lethal Weapon’. Helmed by filmmaker duo Russo brothers, The Gray Man is releasing on Netflix on July 22. The supporting cast includes actors Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodar.

While announcing that he is teaming up with the Russo Brothers for the film earlier, Dhanush had tweeted, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (‘Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love… !”

Dhanush made his international debut with the 2018 film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He was last seen in films like Maaran, and Atrangi Re.