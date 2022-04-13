Watch: Trailer of Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan’s Acharya promises an action-packed film

‘Acharya’ is slated to hit the big screens on April 29.

The trailer of actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Acharya was released on April 12. The film features the father-son duo in a full-length role together for the first time. The cast of the Koratala Siva directorial also includes actors Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood, among others. Filled with stunning visuals of stunt and romantic sequences, the trailer promises an action-packed entertainer.

Sharing the trailer of the film on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, “A truly special film with My SIDDHA & Your Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan Here's #AcharyaTrailer. #AcharyaOnApr29 #Sivakoratala @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja @SonuSood (sic).” Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who also shared the trailer on social media, wrote: “A film that’s truly special. My Appa & our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu in and as #Acharya!”

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The release of the film was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is currently slated to hit the big screens on April 29. Tirru is on board as the cinematographer for the project, while Naveen Nooli is handling the editing. Mani Sharma has been roped in as the music composer for the project.

Watch the trailer of Acharya here:

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which co-starred actors Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The pan-Indian period drama hit the big screens on March 24 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

RRR has had a good run at the box office following its release. RRR marks the Telugu debut of popular Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. It also marks the Tollywood debut of Hindi actor Ajay Devgn, who has been roped in for a special cameo. The cast also includes actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in his upcoming film Godfather. Salman was roped in for a cameo in the Telugu film.

