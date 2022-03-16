Salman Khan to make Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara starrer Godfather

Bollywood star Salman Khan is likely to appear in a special cameo role in Chiranjeeviâ€™s upcoming film.

Flix Tollywood

Putting an end to speculation around a Bollywood star teaming up with actor Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film, Chiranjeevi announced on Wednesday, March 16, that actor Salman Khan has been roped in for the upcoming film Godfather. Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is popularly known as â€˜Bhai,â€™ is likely to appear in a special cameo role in Godfather. Sharing a photo featuring him along with Salman, Chiranjeevi said that he is elated about the collaboration.

"Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan", tweeted Chiranjeevi, who is fondly known as megastar.

According to IANS, the makers have set a short schedule for Salman Khan's shooting in Hyderabad. It is reported that Salman Khan is playing a key role in the Chiranjeevi movie, which is helmed by Mohan Raja. Godfather has actor Nayanthara essaying the role of the female lead. Satya Dev will appear in a pivotal role as well.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film's music is by popular composer Thaman S. Godfather is the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer. According to reports, Salman will be reprising Prithvirajâ€™s role from the original, while Chiranjeevi will be stepping into the shoes of Mohanlalâ€™s character. The supporting cast also includes Harish Uthaman, Sachin Khedekar, Nassar and others.

2019 Malayalam film Lucifer marked actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s directorial debut. His second directorial venture Bro Daddy which also starred Mohanlal and himself in the lead, streamed on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar earlier this year. Billed as an entertaining family drama, the film discusses unplanned pregnancy. Interestingly, Mohanlal, who is working on his directorial debut Barroz, has roped in actor Prithviraj for an important role. The movie is expected to hit the big screens later this year.