Said to be Malayalam cinema’s first superhero flick, ‘Minnal Murali’ is directed by Basil Joseph and features Femina George, Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese, among others in pivotal roles.

The trailer of actor Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film Minnal Murali was unveiled on Thursday, October 28. Touted to be Malayalam cinema’s first superhero film, Minnal Murali is slated to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix on December 24, Christmas Eve.

Tovino shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote: “Now entering the #MinnalMurali Multiverse Get ready for an electrifying watch on the 24th of December!(sic).” Netflix India South, too, shared the trailer with a humorous tweet: “We've been Minnal struck and all we can say is - WATT?!!(sic).”

In Spider-Man, Peter Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superhuman strengths. Superman derives his powers by absorbing solar energy through his Kryptonian cells. In Minnal Murali, the origin story of the superhero played by Tovino has to do with a lightning strike. Though Kerala’s Minnal Murali is seen in a mundu and a black t-shirt for the most part of the trailer, like his superhuman counterparts, he ends up getting his superhero costume too. Filled with comical dialogues and action sequences, the trailer hints at an entertaining superhero flick.

Apart from Tovino, Minnal Murali stars Femina George, Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese, among others in pivotal roles. Helmed by director Basil Joseph, the film will be streamed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The film has been titled, Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu, Minchu Murali in Kannada, and Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam.

Minnal Murali is written by Arun and Justin. The technical team comprises Sameer Thahir (director of Chappa Kurishu) as the cinematographer, Shaan Rahmas as the music composer and Manu Jagadh as the art director. Deepali Noor has designed Tovino’s superhero costume, while Vlad Rimburg is on board as the action director.

The film faced obstacles while shooting last year when the sets of a church erected in Kalady were destroyed by Hindu right-wing groups. The shooting was once again disrupted after COVID-19 struck in March last year and all film production had to be halted.

