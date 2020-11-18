Watch: TN constable regulates traffic during heavy downpour in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi SP Jayakumar visited the spot and appreciated traffic constable Muthuraja.

It’s raining dogs and cats, yet that does not deter constable Muthuraja from regulating the traffic in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, as seen In a video that is being widely shared on social media. Standing at the VVD signal on Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai road and wearing a transparent raincoat over his uniform, the traffic official can be seen regulating the vehicles during the heavy downpour, without even an umbrella. Muthuraja’s fierce dedication was appreciated not just by his department but social media users, too.

On November 16, when the video was reportedly shot, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jayakumar met with Muthuraja near the spot where he was regulating the traffic and appreciated his good work. Even as it continued to rain, the SP also gave him a gift as a token of appreciation. Appreciating Muthuraj, the Thoothukudi District Police also shared the video on its official Facebook page.

Watch: Constable Muthuraja regulates traffic during heavy downpour, SP appreciates him

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai had announced that thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to take place over south Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours.

Weather reports predict heavy rain in Thoothukudi for the next three days, with heavy rains on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, popular weather blogger Pradeep John said, “Today, too, there will be good rains in Kerala, South and West Tamil Nadu districts but with less intensity than yesterday as low starts to form and move away from Indian coast”. He further tweeted “Extreme rainfall of 215 mm recorded in Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi. Widespread rains in South Tamil Nadu and West Tamil Nadu”. He further predicted very heavy rains on Wednesday in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi,Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tirunelveli and Nilgiris, with a rainfall of 12-20 centimetre. He also said that regions in North Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri — are likely to witness moderate rains.