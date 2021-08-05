Watch: Title track of Nayanthara’s thriller film ‘Netrikann’ is out

The upbeat track ‘Netrikann’, with lyrics written by director and producer Vignesh Shivan, has been sung by Poorvi Koutish.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Nayanthara’s upcoming film Netrikann, unveiled the title song of the movie on Thursday, August 5. The upbeat track, also titled ‘Netrikann’, has lyrics by Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan, and has been sung by Poorvi Koutish. Vignesh is also producing the film. The video for the song features glimpses of Nayanthara’s character from the movie.

Earlier, the first track from the album, ‘Idhuvum Kadhandhu Pogum’ was released on June 9. Sung by Sid Sriram and lyrics written by Karthik Netha, the melodious number talks about staying positive and not losing hope during the pandemic. Apart from Nayanthara, the video for the song also featured doctors, nurses, and police, among others.

In Netrikann, Nayanthara plays the role of a visually impaired person, who gets caught in a criminal case after boarding a cab driven by the character played by actor Ajmal. As per the trailer, Ajmal’s character, a criminal who has abducted, tortured and murdered 12 women, is being chased by the cops. The movie is likely to track how Nayanthara gets embroiled in the case and how she manages to take him down.

Helmed by Aval fame Milind Rau, Netrikann is bankrolled by filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan. The Milind Rau directorial will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13 and will be available in four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Watch the video of ‘Netrikann’ here:

Netrikann was initially scheduled for theatrical release last year, however, the release was postponed in view of the pandemic. On July 29, the trailer of the movie was released. Actor Ajmal, who will be playing the antagonist in the film, is best known for his performance as Vasanthan in the 2011 political thriller Ko. The cast of Netrikann also includes actors Manikandan and Saran.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently working on Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.