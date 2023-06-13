Watch: Title announcement video of Ravi Tejaâ€™s next promises intense action thriller

Ravi Tejaâ€™s upcoming film, which appears to be an action thriller, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala.

Actor Ravi Tejaâ€™s next film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has been titled Eagle. The title was announced through a â€˜title announcement videoâ€™ released on June 12, Monday, which shows glimpses of Ravi Tejaâ€™s character in the film without revealing his face completely. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala and Kavya Thapar. The film is scheduled to release next year on Sankranti.

The title announcement video shows Ravi Teja as a fugitive wanted by agents of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the foreign intelligence agency of India. Ravi Teja covers his identity under the disguise of a painter. He is also shown being chased by the United States Army.

The video suggests that Eagle could be an intense action thriller.

Karthik Gattamneni has written, directed and edited Eagle. He had previously directed Surya vs Surya, starring Nikhil. Karthik and Manibabu Karanam have written the screenplay together, with Manibabu also writing the dialogues. Music for the film is composed by Davzand. Eagle is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Ravanasura which bombed at the box-office. His next film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, will release in theatres on October 20. Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee. The film is set in the 1970s and is based on the life of the infamous titular thief from a village called Stuartpuram, which houses mostly Yerukulas, a Scheduled Tribe community criminalised by the Britishers. To date, the village continues to face the stigma of housing â€˜thievesâ€™.

Tiger Nageswara Rao has Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the female leads. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is also playing a pivotal role in the film. Tamil music director GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film while the cinematography is done by R Madhie. Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

As per reports, a huge set was created on a sprawling five-acre parcel of land to shoot the film. Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under his Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner. The same production house was also behind the controversial film The Kashmir Files, a huge commercial success which was accused by many of perpetuating a skewed narrative around Kashmir, by dwelling on the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits alone while delegitimising the pain of Kashmiri Muslims and vilifying them.

