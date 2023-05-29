Ram Charan’s production house announces film with The Kashmir Files makers

The film is titled ‘The India House’, named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London, and stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher, who have acted in films criticised for endorsing Hindutva nationalism.

Flix Cinema

Telugu actor Ram Charan, who recently launched a new production house called V Mega Pictures, announced its first film on Sunday, May 28, on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue VD Savarkar, referring to him as a “great freedom fighter”. The film is titled The India House, named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London, and stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher. It is co-produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house behind The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film, which was a huge commercial success, was accused by many of perpetuating a skewed narrative around Kashmir, by dwelling on the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits alone while delegitimising the pain of Kashmiri Muslims and vilifying them. Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, was also a major commercial success.

However, like Ram Charan’s blockbuster film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli which went on to achieve global success, Karthikeya 2 has also received criticism from many quarters for endorsing Hindutva majoritarian politics through symbolism from Hindu mythology and other aspects of their narrative. Anupam Kher has acted in both The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, while Nikhil played the lead role in the latter. Meanwhile, popular screenwriter, Rajya Sabha member, and Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who has worked on RRR, is now helming a film and a web series glorifying the RSS.

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE

headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna!

Jai Hind!@actor_Nikhil @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/YYOTOjmgkV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2023

The India House is set in 1905, in London. The teaser hints at a film that unfolds around India House. It was, incidentally, a residence for Indian students run by the nationalist lawyer and editor of the Indian Sociologist, Shyamji Krishna Varma – whose role will be essayed by Anupam Kher. Nikhil’s character was introduced in the teaser as Shiva. It was with Shyamji Krishna Varma that Gandhi had an argument on revolution versus non-violence, which led him to write his 1909 book Hind Swaraj.

Under the V Mega Pictures banner, Ram Charan has partnered with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations.

