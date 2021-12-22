Watch: Theme music of Ajith-starrer Valimai is out

'Valimai,' which is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, will hit screens for Pongal in January.

Flix Kollywood

The theme music of the highly-anticipated Ajith-starrer Valimai was released on Wednesday, December 22, featuring action-packed glimpses of actor Ajith Kumar. The theme, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is a whistle theme music and has catchy hip-hop beats throughout. The visuals show actor Ajith on a motorcycle opposite many police cars, and facing off against a gang single-handedly as well, indicating that the film is bound to be a power-packed entertainer.

The film, which is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, will hit screens for Pongal in January. The film has Nirav Shah as its cinematographer and Kadhir as its art director. The H Vinoth directorial also stars actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and others in pivotal roles.

Last week, a making-of video released by the makers of Valimai set the internet on fire, garnering a phenomenal 85,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of the video being released on YouTube. The video showed actor Ajith Kumar completing a dangerous wheeling stunt on a race bike after falling down the first time. The making video also shows behind-the-scenes visuals of different shots and sequences from the film. At the time, the makers of the film had shared how the pandemic affected their lives, and thanked fans for their support.

“When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live. Hoping to love. Hoping to do what we love,” read the message posted corresponding to videos taken during COVID-19 curfew in Chennai. “Despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope and confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again,” a note from the makers read. Once again, we see visuals from the sets featuring the cast and crew.

Earlier in December, the first song from the movie was released. The song, which has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been rendered by Sid Sriram. The video received over 283,000 views in about half an hour of its release. The emotional number, which celebrates mothers, underlines the significance a mother holds in the life of a child.