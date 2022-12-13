Watch teaser: Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer features Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian

‘Jailer’, which marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

Flix Kollywood

A new video from actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie with director Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer, was unveiled on December 12, Monday, on account of the superstar’s 72nd birthday. The video opens with shots of Rajinikanth’s silhouette, followed by slow motion shots in which he is seen donning spectacles and spraying deodorant on himself. After taking a good look at himself in the mirror, he takes out a long sword from the drawer.

The video, which ends with Rajinikanth directly looking into the camera, has left fans intrigued. Some also drew parallels between Rajinikanth’s look in Jailer and Sivakarthikeyan’s in Doctor, which was also directed by Nelson. Jailer marks the first collaboration between Rajini and Nelson.

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, while the cast includes Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The film is likely to hit the cinemas on April 14, next year, but an official announcement from the makers regarding the release date is awaited.

On Monday, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Raghava Lawrence, Dulquer Salmaan, Meena, and Khushbu Sundar among others took to social media to convey their wishes to Rajinikanth on his birthday. Social media platforms were also flooded with fans’ birthday wishes for the iconic star. The actor posted a statement thanking everyone for their wishes.

Earlier on Saturday, a digitally enhanced version of his 2002 film Baba was released in theatres to mark the occasion. The special shows at select cinemas have been garnering praise from fans.

Rajinikanth’s last release was Annatthe, which had its theatre release on November 4 and subsequently started streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The film was directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. Co-starring actors Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, the film opened to some bad reviews but raked in money at the box office.

Read: Rajinikanth: Exceptional actor, style icon and much more, writes a fan