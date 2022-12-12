Rajinikanth turns 72: Wishes pour in from Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Mammootty and others

A digitally enhanced version of Rajinikanth’s 2002 film ‘Baba’ was re-released in theatres on December 10, ahead of his 72nd birthday.

On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday on Monday, December 12, wishes poured in from members of different film industries and other eminent personalities. Social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes for the iconic star from celebrities. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan were among the many admirers who wished Rajinikanth as he turned 72. Earlier on December 10, a digitally enhanced version of his 2002 film Baba was released in theatres to mark the occasion.

Kollywood star Kamal Haasan, known as Ulaganayagan by fans, tweeted in Tamil: “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar Rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.” Rajinikanth made his debut with K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. Kamal Haasan played the lead role in the film, and Rajinikanth played a supporting role. The two of them have since teamed up for more than 10 films including Moondru Mudichu, 16 Vayathinile, Aval Appadithan and Ninaithale Inikkum.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend Mr Rajinikanth. May god bless you with good health and success in all your endeavors,” the rough translation of actor Sarathkumar’s tweet read. Actor Dhanush also took to Twitter to wish Rajinikanth on his birthday. "Happy birthday THALAIVA,” he wrote.

Sharing a fan made poster of Rajinikanth from the Tamil film Baba, popular Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Jailer (sic)."

Happy birthday THALAIVA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022

Filmmaker KS Ravikumar, who has directed celebrated Rajinikanth films like Padayappa and Muthu, his Annaatthe and Muthu co-star Meena, Mollywood stars Mammootty and Mohanlal, actor Khushbhu who shared the screen with Rajinikanth in Annaamalai and other films, actor Raghava Lawrence who is his ardent fan were among many others who wished the star on his 72nd birthday.

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! On this special day, we are starting jigirthanda shooting with your blessings! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/9tFe1FbHhP — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2022

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth have a great year ahead.Stay Happy , Healthy & Blessed always



இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் நன்பா pic.twitter.com/Aj2PPzPB7P — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2022

Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness and peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/B6eWITccD5 December 12, 2022

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer that will be hitting the big screens in 2023. The film’s music composer Anirudh and director Nelson also conveyed birthday wishes to Rajinikanth. Anirudh also shared that an announcement from the film will be out on Monday, December 12, at 6 pm. “#Jailer #MuthuvelPandian Arrives at 6pm,” his tweet read. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s 2002 film Baba was re-released in theatres on December 10, ahead of his birthday. The special shows have been garnering praise and were well-received by audiences in some of the theatres.