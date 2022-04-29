Watch: Teaser of Mysskin-Andreaâ€™s horror flick Pisasu 2 is intense

'Pisasu 2' is primarily shot in Tamil, and will be dubbed and released in three languages â€” Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil filmmaker Mysskin is back with another of his trademark horror /thriller films, Pisasu 2. The teaser for the film, which has actor Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, was unveiled on Friday, April 29. The teaser, through a series of short but spine-chilling shots, hints at an intense film.

Mysskin shared an intriguing poster while giving news about the teaser. The poster features Andrea in a white dress, sitting in a dark room, with a yellow spotlight placed above.The film is primarily shot in Tamil, and will be dubbed and released in three languages â€” Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The teaser announcement drew attention from fans.

The cast also includes Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles. Popular Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped in for an extended cameo performance in the film.

Pisasu 2 is the sequel of Mysskinâ€™s 2014 horror film Pisasu, which starred actors Naga, Radha Ravi, Prayaga Martin, Kalyani Natarajan, and Harish Uthaman in prominent roles. Bankrolled by T Muruganantham under the Rockfort Entertainment banner, the music for this project will be composed by Karthik Raja.

Watch the teaser of Pisasu 2:

Mysskin is known for his dark and violent films which also have a unique lyrical quality to them. The director has also acted in films like Super Deluxe and Nandalala. Mysskinâ€™s previous directorial venture was Psycho, which starred actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menen in the lead. The film hit the big screens in January 2020, and subsequently started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix. The film has many interesting parallels with the Angulimala story, but Mysskin has also introduced several new twists to the tale.

Watch Sowmya's Take on Psycho below:

Meanwhile, actor Andrea was last seen in films like Master and Aranmanai 3. She was roped in for a special cameo role in the 2021 Tamil film Master , which starred Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. Master was directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. She shared the screen with Arya and Raashii Khanna in Sundar Câ€™s horror flick Aranmanai 3.

READ: Swerving from the beaten track: Mysskin, the risk-taker of Tamil cinema

ALSO READ: 'Psycho' review: Mysskin delivers a superb, poetic, serial killer thriller