Mysskin's 'Psycho' now out online

The film is based on the Buddhist story of Angulimala.

Mysskin's Psycho is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film starring Nithya Menen, Udayanidhi Stalin and Aditi Rao Hydari, is based on the Buddhist story of Angulimala, a serial killer who turns over a new leaf after meeting the Buddha.

The film was certified 'A' and released in theatres on January 24 this year to critical acclaim. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for this film.

Mysskin is famous for his dark and violent films which also have a unique lyrical quality to them. The filmmaker, who has also acted in films like Super Deluxe and Nandalala, has established an oeuvre which stands out in an industry where formulaic films hit the box-office every week unfailingly.

In Psycho, Rajkumar Pitchumani plays a disturbed young man, Anguli, who abducts women and brutally kills them. However, when he abducts Dakhini (Aditi Rao Hydari), she manages to stop him from killing her. While Udayanidhi played a blind musician in the film, Nithya Menen made a surprising appearance as a foul-mouthed ex-cop named Kamala Das. Nithya's character is paralysed but she is persuaded by the hero to take up the case.

The film has many interesting parallels with the Angulimala story, but Mysskin has also introduced several new twists to the tale. Though a section of the audience did not like the film because they found it illogical, it managed to generate good word of mouth and was declared a hit at the box-office.

Mysskin's last directorial was Thupparivalan, which released three years ago with Vishal in the lead. The film is inspired from the Sherlock Holmes series, and Vishal's character was modelled on the famous detective. However, the director and the actor have had a fall-out since and will not be working together in the sequel.

Psycho also had Renuka, Aadukalam Naren, Singampuli, Pritham Chakravarthy, Muthu and others in the cast.

