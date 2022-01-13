Watch: Teaser of Hansikaâ€™s My Name Is Shruthi hints at a crime thriller

The teaser of actor Hansika Motwaniâ€™s upcoming Telugu film My Name Is Shruthi was released on Wednesday, January 12. The actor essays the role of an ad filmmaker in the upcoming film. The teaser indicates a unique plot, which revolves around an organ trade racket that trades in skin. Hansikaâ€™s character gets embroiled in the underground world of organ trading after she becomes a target. The video depicts how she unearths secrets about the network and tries to expose them. Hansika is also seen performing action sequences in the teaser of My Name Is Shruthi.

The film is written and directed by filmmaker Srinivas Omkar. Produced by Burugu Ramya Prabhakar, the film also stars actors Prema, Murali Sharma, Pooja Ramachandran, Raja Ravindra, Praveen and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles. Bandi Pavan Kumar has been roped in as the co-producer and the film is bankrolled under the banner of Vaishnavi Arts. The technical team comprises music composer Mark K Robin, Kishore Boyidapu as the Director of Photography (DOP), Chotai K Prasad as the editor and Govind Erasanni as the art director. Rabin Subbu has been roped in to take care of the stunt sequences. As the teaser suggests, the film is likely to be an intriguing actioner.

Prior to My Name Is Shruthi, Hansikaâ€™s last Telugu outing was the 2019 film Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, co-starring actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sundeep Kishan. The courtroom comedy flick is based on the life of Tenali Ramakrishna, a money-minded lawyer, who turns a new leaf when he takes up a criminal case and fights for justice. Hansika starred opposite Sundeep, while Varalaxmi was roped in to essay the role of an antagonist.

Watch the teaser of My Name Is Shruthi here:

Meanwhile, the release date of Hansikaâ€™s long-awaited film Maha is yet to be revealed. Maha, which features Silambarasan TR in an extended cameo role as Hansikaâ€™s romantic partner, marks her 50th film. The UR Jameel directorial also stars Srikanth as a cop.

