Gautham Menon and Simbu’s upcoming film gets new title and first look poster

AR Rahman is on board as the music composer for the film that was originally titled ‘Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan’.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon took to social media on Friday, August 6, to announce the new title and reveal the first look poster of his upcoming movie with actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. The announcement came as a surprise to fans since the film was previously titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.

The film’s title has now been changed to Vendu Thanindathu Kadhu. The new poster features a wounded Simbu against the backdrop of a forest fire. The new title and poster suggest that the film is likely to discuss deforestation and wildfire.

Sharing the poster, Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on Thursday: “Here’s the title and first look of the new film with @TRSilambarasan @arrahman @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @Ashkum19 Thank you to everybody who made this possible.” However, the director did not cite why the title of the film has been changed in his tweet.

Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, the movie has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Simbu, Gautham Vasudev Menon and composer AR Rahman have previously worked together in movies such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Earlier, marking actor Simbu’s birthday, the title poster of Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan was unveiled on the eve of his birthday. Sharing the poster, Gautham Menon had written: “It’s all making sense now. Happy to announce the title.”

Simbu, who was recently seen in Suseenthiran’s Eeswaran, has upcoming projects that are at different stages of production. Eeswaran, co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles, opened to mixed reviews. The movie has been streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar since June 12. Bankrolled by Balaji Kapa under the production banner Madhav Media, the movie hit the big screens on January 14 this year.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan is currently working on the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu. The movie marks the first collaboration between the actor-director duo. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, with Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and others, forming the rest of the cast. SJ Suryah has been reportedly roped in to play a pivotal role. Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the music composer for the project.

Simbu also has Pathu Thala, the Kollywood remake of Kannada movie Mufti, in his kitty. Co-starring Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna, the movie is helmed by Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame director Krishna.

Meanwhile, Navarasa, in which Gautham Menon has directed a segment as well as acted in one, is streaming on OTT platform Netflix from August 6.