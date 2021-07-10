Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia shakes a leg to Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More'

On the professional front, Tamanaah will be next seen in ‘Maestro’, which is the Tollywood remake of hit Hindi film ‘Andhadhun’.

Actor Tamanaah Bhatia’s recent dance video on Instagram became an instant hit with fans. The Baahubali actor on Friday, July 9, uploaded a dance video where she is seen grooving to the song Kiss Me More by Doja Cat. Donning blue track pants and a crop top, the actor is seen shaking a leg along with choreographer Shazia Samji. In the caption, she quoted lines from the Doja Cat song and wrote: “Cut the rubbish.”

Recently, Tamannah left fans stunned with photos from the sets of MasterChef Telugu. The actor is reportedly hosting the inaugural season of the reality television show. She shared a photo of herself alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi, the host of MasterChef Tamil’s inaugural season, on June 27. The photo was clicked in the promo shoot of the cooking show. Sporting a graceful look in a plum-coloured embellished gown, Tamannaah wrote, “Happy to have shot the promo of @masterchef_telugu_official with @actorvijaysethupathi Coming soon on @geminitv.”

On July 10, Tamanaah shared a photo of herself from Baahubali, marking six years since release. She noted that she was happy to be a part of the blockbuster franchise. She added that the movie will always be special to her. “It's an honour to be a part of the movie franchise that changed the course of Indian Cinema. Baahubali will always have a special place in my heart,” Tamanaah wrote.

The Baahubali franchise starred an ensemble cast that included actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Kichcha Sudeep, among others. The first part, which was released in 2015, received international recognition and was recognised in multiple film festivals. It was also screened along with live music and a full symphony orchestra at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, like its prequel, went on to become one of the most successful films in Indian cinema. It was released in the year 2019 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

