Tamannaah shares pic with Vijay Sethupathi from sets of ‘Masterchef Telugu’

Tamannaah will reportedly host the inaugural season of ‘MasterChef Telugu’. The photo with Vijay Sethupathi from the promo shoot of the reality cooking show gave fans a peek into the sets.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is reportedly going to host the inaugural season of MasterChef Telugu, left fans stunned when she shared a photo of herself alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi on Sunday. The photo from the promo shoot of the reality cooking show gave fans a peek into the sets. “Happy to have shot the promo of @masterchef_telugu_official with @actorvijaysethupathi Coming soon on @geminitv,” Tamannaah wrote. In the photo, Tamannaah looks elegant in a plum-coloured embellished gown while Vijay Sethupathi looks casual in a pair of jeans, black t-shirt and a stylish jacket.

A few days ago, Tamannaah shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets and wrote, “Coming soon.... @masterchef_telugu_ official @geminitv #masterchef indiatelugu.” The same photo was also shared by Masterchef Telugu on its official Instagram handle. “Your favourite cooking show, now in a new avatar. Coming Soon. Produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol shine India. Format by Endemol Shine India. Shot at Innovative Film City. Coming soon on Gemini TV,” read the caption. The social media posts have left fans intrigued. However, the makers are yet to reveal further details about the reality show.

Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah have teamed up earlier for the 2016 Tamil movie Dharma Durai. The Seenu Ramasamy directorial was bankrolled by RK Suresh and had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s thriller web-series November Story. She is currently filming for Maestro alongside actor Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in Hyderabad. Maestro is the Tollywood remake of the popular Hindi movie Andhadhun. Tamannaah is reprising Tabu’s role from the original.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies that are currently in different stages of production. The upcoming Hindi movie Mumbaikar will mark the actor’s Bollywood debut. He will be seen in movies such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha l, Article 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, among others.