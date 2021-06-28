Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is reportedly going to host the inaugural season of MasterChef Telugu, left fans stunned when she shared a photo of herself alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi on Sunday. The photo from the promo shoot of the reality cooking show gave fans a peek into the sets. “Happy to have shot the promo of @masterchef_telugu_official with @actorvijaysethupathi Coming soon on @geminitv,” Tamannaah wrote. In the photo, Tamannaah looks elegant in a plum-coloured embellished gown while Vijay Sethupathi looks casual in a pair of jeans, black t-shirt and a stylish jacket.
A few days ago, Tamannaah shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets and wrote, “Coming soon.... @masterchef_telugu_
Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah have teamed up earlier for the 2016 Tamil movie Dharma Durai. The Seenu Ramasamy directorial was bankrolled by RK Suresh and had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s thriller web-series November Story. She is currently filming for Maestro alongside actor Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in Hyderabad. Maestro is the Tollywood remake of the popular Hindi movie Andhadhun. Tamannaah is reprising Tabu’s role from the original.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies that are currently in different stages of production. The upcoming Hindi movie Mumbaikar will mark the actor’s Bollywood debut. He will be seen in movies such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha