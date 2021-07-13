Watch: Suriya unveils trailer of Arya and Pa Ranjith’s ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’

The period sports drama marks the first-time collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Arya, and stars Sanchana Natarajan as the female lead.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya unveiled the trailer of Arya’s upcoming movie Sarpatta Parambarai. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the movie will stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. Sharing the trailer on Tuesday, July 13, Suriya congratulated the entire team and also noted that their hard work is reflected on screen. “Hats off @beemji @arya_offl and the entire cast and crew for creating this epic film # SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime The hard work put in by the team is evident onscreen!!(sic),” Suriya’s tweet read.

The trailer starts with a heated face-off between two boxing clans – Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai. Arya, a boxer from the Sarpatta Parambarai, rises up to the occasion by challenging to take down one of the lead boxers from the opposite side. What ensues is a series of hurdles, ultimately leading to a fierce, intense boxing match. We also see romantic sequences between Arya and Sanchana Natarajan in the three-minute-long video. The trailer promises an engaging sports drama.

On July 8, Arya and Pa Ranjith announced that the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The decision was taken after several movies skipped theatrical release in view of the pandemic. Sharing the news, Arya wrote, “A boxer by birth or destiny? Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoIN on July 22. Thank you @beemji sir for this unforgettable experience #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime.”

Arya extended his gratitude to Suriya for unveiling the trailer of the movie. In a tweet posted on Tuesday ahead of the trailer release, Arya wrote: “Very excited @Suriya_offl sir will be releasing the trailer of #SarpattaParambarai at 12 pm today Thank you so much for all ur love and support always stay tuned.”

Very excited @Suriya_offl sir will be releasing the trailer of #SarpattaParambarai at 12 pm today Thank you so much for all ur love and support always stay tuned #SarpattaParambaraiONPrime @beemji @Music_Santhosh @K9Studioz — Arya (@arya_offl) July 13, 2021

Watch the trailer of Sarpatta Parambarai here:

The Ranjith directorial features an ensemble cast including actors John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others. Bankrolled by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the sports drama marks the first-time collaboration between Arya and Ranjith. Santhosh Narayanan is the music composer for the venture.