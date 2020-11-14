Watch: Silambarasan's 'Eeswaran' teaser is fun and folksy

The film is directed by Susienthiran and is scheduled for Pongal release in 2021.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Silambarasan's (STR) upcoming film Eeswaran released on Saturday on the occasion of Deepavali. Directed by Susienthiran, the teaser promises a visual treat for STR’s fans, with many songs, punch dialogues and dances.

The 1.28-minute long teaser uploaded by Think Music India in its YouTube channel shows glimpses of the film with a bearded STR and director Bharathiraja in a pivotal role. The teaser also had portions of STR’s action sequences set to the background of folk music, reminding the fans of the star from his earlier films like Kovil. Several fans of the actor took to the comments section and hailed the teaser immediately after its release.They also called it his comeback film.

A couple of days ago, the makers of the film released new stills online which went viral. Simbu recently wrapped up shooting for the film and the actor's brisk action has surprised many. The film is slated to be released for Pongal 2021.

Simbu recently announced through his official Twitter handle that the shooting process of the film was wrapped up and that the film’s teaser will be released on Diwali 2020. He thanked the cast and crew of the film who helped with the shooting process. He wrote, “#ShootCompleted #EeswaranTeaserForDiwali I heartfully thank each and every one of my team #Eeswaran for this beautiful journey! & Special thanks to all my fans for all the love and support (sic).”

#ShootCompleted #EeswaranTeaserForDiwali

I heart fully thank each and everyone of my team #Eeswaran for this beautiful journey! & Special thanks to all my fans for all the love and support #SilambarasanTR #Atman #STR pic.twitter.com/7lAXOnjZyP — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) November 6, 2020

Produced by Madhav Media, the film’s cinematography has been handled by S Tirru, S Thaman has composed music for the flick. Anthony is the editor of the film.

Simbu underwent massive physical transformation training and it is noticeable from the teaser that he has worked hard to achieve the transformation. Known for making projects at breakneck speed, Susienthiran is said to have completed a major portion of the film in record time. Best known for helming films such as Naan Mahan Alla and Pandinaadu, Susienthiran hasn’t tasted success in a long time. His last few directorial projects have turned to be damp squibs.

Meanwhile, Simbu also has Maanaadu in the pipeline. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under V house productions, the film has STR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. The film also has Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope as part of its cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of Maanaadu. The team resumed its third schedule on Monday in Pondicherry. Simbu took to Twitter to announce that he’s joining the sets in Pondicherry and that he plays a character called Abdul Khaaliq.

Simbu's another project that’s in the works is the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti which also stars Gautham Karthik in the lead. The film's director Narathan had opted out of the project due to various reasons and as per reports, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame has replaced Narathan as the director. However, there are also reports that the project has been shelved.

Watch the teaser here: