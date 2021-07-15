Watch: Samantha's behind-the-scenes dance on 'The Family Man' sets is fun

Samantha essayed the role of Raji, an Eelam Tamil fighter in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series ‘The Family Man’.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to treat her fans with a fun Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video from the sets of The Family Man. The video- shot while she was still in costume- features Samantha casually dancing and singing, in between shots. The candid video was shot inside a vanity van from the sets of the web series that released on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the Instagram reel, Samantha jokingly stated that this was one of the ways in which she prepared for her role in the series. “In between shots #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @ rajanddk For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role.. Isssa method y️o. Yes.. yessssss the voice .. this one is for all the bad singers … we know we suck but does it stop us .. NOOOOOOOO!!! @ sadhnasingh1 for better or worse (sic),” Samantha wrote in the caption.

Samantha essayed the role of Raji, an Eelam Tamil fighter in the series. Based on the life of Srikant Tiwari, an officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) (played by Manoj Bajpayee), the fictional show The Family Man 2 started streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video from June 4.

Set for the most part in Chennai, the show stars actors Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Shahab Ali, Samantha Akkineni, Suman Kumar, Mime Gopi and Azhagam Perumal in important roles. While the show was critically acclaimed, it also received flak for its characterisation and storyline, especially among the Tamil community, with many criticising the series for portraying the LTTE in negative light.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming period movie Shaakuntalam. She recently shared images from the sets on her Instagram story. Helmed by filmmaker Gunasekar, the movie stars actor Dev Mohan opposite Samantha, as Prince Dushyant. The mythological drama is bankrolled by Neelima Guna. The launch event was held in the month of March this year.

Samantha will also be seen in director Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaad hal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Watch the trailer of ‘The Family Man’

READ: 'Family Man' 2 review: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha stun in a fine sequel