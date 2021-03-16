In pics: Samantha's stunning stills from the sets of ‘Shakuntalam’

Samantha will be sharing the screen with ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ fame actor Dev Mohan.

Flix Tollywood

Following the launch event of mythological movie Shakuntalam that took place on Monday, actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share stories and photos from the sets of the film. The Gunasekar directorial is one of the most- anticipated mythological movies of 2021. The makers of the movie also released a short video featuring glimpses from the sets of Shakuntalam. The video comprises visuals of the decorations, Samantha taking part in the puja alongside others from the set, and group photos of the crew. The video was well-received by fans.

Watch the video here:

Gunaa Teamworks announced on Monday that the shooting for the movie will commence next week. Calling it a mythology for millennials, the makers tweeted, “#MythologyForMillennials Pan- India film, Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam launched today @Samanthaprabhu2 @ ActorDevMohan @Gunasekhar1 @ neelima_guna #Manisharma @ GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @ DilRajuProdctns.” The regular shoot of this film will kick starts next week (sic).”

Samantha shared images of Idols and flower decorations from the sets of the movie. She also shared photos of hers taken at the launch event. Samantha is seen sporting a stunning ethnic look in a white saree.

Samantha’s speech from the launch event was also shared by the makers on YouTube.

Watch Samantha’s speech from the launch event of ‘Shakuntalam’ here:

The first motion- poster of the movie was shared by the makers of Shakuntalam last October.

The venture is spearheaded by filmmaker Gunashekhar. Actor Samantha will be essaying the titular role of Shakuntala, while Dev Mohan will star opposite Samantha and play the role of Prince Dushyant. Dev Mohan made his debut with the Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum. The movie is bankrolled by Neelima Guna.

Samantha will also be seen in Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaad hal. The actor will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the Vignesh Shivan directorial.