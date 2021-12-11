Watch: Samantha’s dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is out

Flix Kollywood

The long-awaited single from Pushpa which features actor Samantha in a cameo role was unveiled on December 10. Titled ‘Oo Antava’, the song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan. It has lyrics by Chandrabose, while Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer for the project. The makers announced earlier that this marks Samantha’s first special appearance in a song. Samantha will be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in the dance number.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the upcoming actioner Pushpa featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, earlier shared a poster on November 16 thanking Samantha for her cameo role in ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa.

“Pushpa’s 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic),” the poster read.

On the same day, Samantha also took to social media to announce that she has been conferred with her fifth filmfare award for her performance as Raji in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. She extended her gratitude to the fans who voted for her, filmmaker duo Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man, her co-star Manoj Bajpayee and Over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Watch ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa here:

“My 5th black lady. Thank you to each and every one of you who voted for me. you made me the happiest girl today. Thankyou @rajanddk for just believing in me and for being such amazing human beings. Thankyou @primevideoin for backing great content and giving us actors opportunities to shine.

Thankyou @suparnverma for being my crazy energy ..you are so friekin amazing️. Thankyou @iamsumankumar for being by my side every step of the way.. I remember the first day you came home to narrate the scenes you wrote and how you so passionately spoke about Raji.. remember it like it was yesterday. Thankyou @bajpayee manoj sir for pushing me to bring my A game .. Actors like you bring out the best in your costars.. forever grateful,” the actor wrote, while also thanking her team.