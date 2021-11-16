Samantha roped in for a song with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise

Helmed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' features actors Rashmika and Allu Arjun in the lead roles, while Fahadh has been roped in to essay the role of the antagonist.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a special performance in the much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The makers of the film announced on Monday, November 15 that she will be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in the fifth single from the film. They also added that this will mark Samantha’s first special appearance in a song.

Sharing the news, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the film, shared a poster featuring Samantha and extended their gratitude to the actor. “Pushpa’s 5th song is special and we needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screen with icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic),” the poster read.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa marks the first-time collaboration between Rashmika and Allu Arjun. Sukumar is known for his previous movies such as Rangasthalam and Arya, among others. It also marks the Tollywood debut of popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. He is on board to essay the role of the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer who will lock horns with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in the film. The movie is scheduled to release in two parts. The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 17 this year, ahead of Christmas. The multi-starrer movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the story of Pushpa revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.