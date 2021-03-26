Watch: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's new song from 'Love Story' out

Samantha tweeted that the romantic number ‘Evo Evo Kavale’ is her favourite from the film.

Flix Tollywood

Director Sekhar Kammula, who predominantly works in Telugu films, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Love Story starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The movie is slated for release on April 16. The romantic number ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ from the movie was released on Thursday.

The melodious track features visuals of the duo dancing. Sai Pallavi looks elegant in a light blue kurta and pink pants, while Naga Chaitanya is seen donning a black jacket, black jean and grey T-shirt.

The song was launched by popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu on Thursday. “Happy to launch the lyrical of #EvoEvoKalale from Love Story! Wishing #NarayanDasNarang garu and the entire team all the best for the film,” Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter.

The song has garnered positive reviews from fans on social media. Actor Samantha Akkineni too took to Twitter to share her views about the song from her husband Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie. “Yayyyyyyy .. My favourite song is out #EvoEvoKalale #LoveStory @ chay_akkineni,” Samantha tweeted on March 25.

Love Story marks Sekhar Kammula’s second- time collaboration with actor Sai Pallavi after the2017 Telugu movie Fidaa. Sai Pallavi reportedly plays the role of an aspiring software engineer in the movie, while Naga Chaitanya will essay the role of a dance instructor. Apart from starring Sai Pallavi and Naga in the lead, Love Story also features Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao and Devayani in pivotal roles.

Three soundtracks from the movie have been released so far. Before ‘Evo Evo Kalale’, makers of the film released the folk number ‘Saranga Dariya’ which instantly became viral. Sai Pallavi’s graceful dance in the lyrical video was appreciated by fans and the actor’s colleagues.

The project is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vijay C Kumar and editor Marthand K Venkatesh.

Watch the video of ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ from ‘Love Story’ here: