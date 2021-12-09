Watch: RRR trailer with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt is power-packed

Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem in the film that marks the Tollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt.

The trailer of SS Rajamouliâ€™s long-awaited magnum opus RRR was unveiled on Thursday, December 9. The film stars Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Alia Bhatt as Seetha. The latter is making her Tollywood debut with this project. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has reportedly been roped in for an important extended cameo role.

The trailer opens with an official from the British Raj kidnapping a child from the Gond tribe. He is then informed that he might land in trouble since the people of the Gond tribe have a protector â€“ Komaram Bheem. In the trailer, Alluri Sitarama Raju is seen as a cop. We then see visuals featuring Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem riding a bike and dancing together during a festival. As the trailer progresses, a bigger conflict comes up. What happens when the two close friends end up on opposite sides of the freedom struggle? The last sequence features the two of them fighting alongside one another and presenting a united front against the British Raj. Promising a visual extravaganza, the trailer also introduces us to other important characters in the movie played by actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran, among others.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers had unveiled a poster featuring Jr NTR in a ferocious avatar â€“ covered in blood, he is tied to a tree. Subsequently, a fiery poster of actor Ram Charan was also unveiled on December 6.

As shown in the trailer, the fictional story tracks two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, fighting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Ram Charan, while British actor Olivia Morris plays Jr NTR's love interest in the film.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on January 7, 2022.

Watch the trailer of RRR here: