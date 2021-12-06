RRR: New posters feature Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju

With Tollywood's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the key roles, the action drama is prepping up for its release soon.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of magnum opus 'RRR' teased fans with a brand new poster featuring Jr NTR, who plays 'Komaram Bheem' in the pan-India movie. Top Telugu director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' is one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies. With Tollywood's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the key roles, the action drama is prepping up for its release soon.

Giving a glimpse of what can be expected from the actor in the film, the makers unleashed the poster featuring Jr NTR in a ferocious avatar. His hands are tied to a tree and he is seen covered in blood, showing off his well-built abs. The title logo in the backdrop features Ram Charan too. A few hours later, the makers also released a poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

'RRR' is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play Alluri and Komaram Bheem while Ajay Devgn will appear in the role of their Guru. Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan, while British actress Olivia Morris plays Jr NTR's love interest. Shriya Saran is to also play a significant role.

MM Keeravani has composed the music for 'RRR', while all the songs released by the team have become chartbusters, the real surprise would be the theatrical trailer which is out on December 9.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights for the movie across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the north.

The Telugu-language period action drama has attained pan-India status and is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on January 7, 2022.