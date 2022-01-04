Watch: Romantic single Naan Pizhai from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is out

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

Flix

A new single from the much-anticipated Tamil romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, was unveiled on Monday, January 3. The melodious romantic number is sung by Ravi G and Shashaa Tirupati. Titled ‘Naan Pizhai’, Vignesh Shivan, who is directing the film, has written the lyrics for the song, while it is set to tune by composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Sharing the track, the makers wrote in the YouTube description below the lyric video: “Into the world of love and love only! Presenting the magical #NaanPizhai filled with all sorts of tugs at your soul-strings (sic).” Director Vignesh Shivan also took to social media to share the single with fans.” Heaping praises on the playback singers, he tweeted, “You guys are too good! @ravig_officialand @sashasublime!!! Thank you for making the song sound soooo sweeet ! u guys are awesome.” The lyric video features romantic glimpses between Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks the second-time collaboration between VJS, Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan after the 2015 comedy Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Co-starring Parthipan as the antagonist, the film opened to positive reception from fans. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Vijay Sethupathi as a character named Rambo, while Nayanthara and Samantha will be essaying the roles of Kanmani and Khatija respectively.

The title of the movie was unveiled on February 14, 2020, marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day. A year later, the first single from the film was unveiled on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Sharing her thoughts about the collaboration, Samantha had written earlier in a social media post that she has always wanted to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. “I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi. so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal. Midway through shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot. @wikkiofficial you rocking this party,” the post read.