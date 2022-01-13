Watch: Romantic number 'Parayathe Vannen' from Bro Daddy is out

The family drama features an ensemble cast of actors including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others.

Flix Mollywood

The first single from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second directorial venture Bro Daddy was unveiled on Thursday, January 13. Titled ‘Parayathe Vannen’, the melodious number is sung by MG Sreekumar and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Music director Deepak Dev has composed the romantic song, while it has lyrics by Lakshmi Shrikumar. Featuring an ensemble cast of actors including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kaniha, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Unni Mukundan, and Mallika Sukumaran, the family drama is set to premiere on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar on January 26.

Bankrolled by producer Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the technical team of Bro Daddy includes Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal for screenplay, Abinandhan Ramanujam for cinematography and Akhilesh Mohan for editing. Hinting at an entertaining comedy flick, Bro Daddy tracks the relationships between two families.

The trailer depicts John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Annamma (Meena) as a couple and Eesho (Prithviraj as their son). Eesho and Anna (Kalyani Priyadarshan) are romantic partners. However, Kalyani’s father Kurian (Lalu Alex) who is currently married to Elsy Kurian (Kaniha) was formerly in love with Annamma when he was in college. Whether it would act as a roadblock to Eesho and Anna’s romantic relationship, is likely to form the rest of the plot.

Actor Mallika Sukumaran, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, has been roped in for a cameo role. Speaking about the collaboration, Prithviraj had taken to social media to express that he is happy to direct Mohanlal and his mother Mallika. They share the screen in a few sequences in the film. “When you get to direct an all-time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! (sic),” he had written on social media.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut, Lucifer, which also starred actor Mohanlal in the lead. Prithviraj had also appeared in a brief role in the 2019 film. Mohanlal, who is gearing up for his directorial debut Barroz, has also roped in actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for an important role in the project.

Watch the first single from Bro Daddy here: