'RRR' team releases first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita

Alia is playing one of the lead roles opposite Ram Charan in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s birthday on Monday, the RRR team released the first look of her character Sita from the movie. Alia is playing one of the lead roles in the movie and will be seen opposite Ram Charan’s character, Alluri Seetarama Raju.

Revealing the first look, director SS Rajamouli tweeted saying, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting Alia as Sita to you all :) (sic)”

In the first look, Alia looks elegant in a plain green saree with a thin gold border and a contrast red and zari blouse, with thick curly hair. Green and red is a traditional combination of clothing for women in a typical Telugu household. Alia is seen sitting with one leg folded and an intense look on her face. She appears to be waiting for Ramaraju in a temple setting with a flower basket in front of her and lamps around her.

Before releasing the first look, the team had said, “Sita’s wait for Ramaraju might be long. But your wait to meet her is almost over. Unveiling Aliaa as Sita tomorrow at 11 am.”

However, the team didn’t reveal the first look at 11 am as mentioned. The delay of 27 minutes led to a frenzy online among fans. Even before the release of the look, netizens made Sita a trend. They started tweeting, asking for Sita by tagging the RRR team and cast.

RRR, a multilingual and multi-starrer movie, is tentatively scheduled for release on October 13. The movie also has Jr NTR and Olivia Morris playing the lead roles apart from Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. The movie is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. A fictional story set in the 1920s colonial era, the film is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The team is currently in the last leg of shooting, for which renowned Hollywood stunt choreographer Nick Powell has been roped in for a special action sequence.