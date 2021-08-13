Watch: Radhika Pandit celebrates 5 years of engagement with KGF actor Yash

“It’s been 5 years today that I got engaged to this incredible man,” Radhika Pandit wrote in an Instagram post on August 12, while celebrating the day she got engaged to Yash.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Radhika Pandit took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from her engagement ceremony with actor Yash. Sharing the video, she wrote a heartfelt note to celebrate five years of engagement with the KGF star on August 12. In her post, she wrote that she vividly remembers the day and noted that sharing the video was the perfect way to relive it. "It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday... Sharing this video just to re live that perfect day again."

Conveying her gratitude to her friends who were part of the special day, Radhika wrote: "A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic you have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything you have memories attached to. Tag me while uploading."

Radhika and Yash met on the sets of television show Nandagokula. The duo have teamed up for projects such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and welcomed their first child Ayra in the year 2018, and they welcomed their second child Yatharv in October 2019.

Recently, images from the couple’s housewarming party had gone viral on social media. The traditional and close-knit ceremony was held on July 1 this year. In the photos, Yash is seen in a faded orange silk shirt and silk dhoti, while Radhika sports an elegant look in an orange silk saree with a blue border, paired with gold jewellery.

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy movie Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. Meanwhile, Yash awaits the release of one of the most anticipated Sandalwood movies of the year, KGF 2, which is the sequel of hit Sandalwood film KGF. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the period action-drama stars Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash.