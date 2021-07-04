Pics from â€˜KGFâ€™ star Yash and Radhika Panditâ€™s housewarming ceremony go viral

The traditional housewarming ceremony of Yash and Radhika Panditâ€™s new house in Bengaluru took place in the presence of close family members.

Flix Sandalwood

KGF fame actor Yash and his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, had the housewarming ceremony for their new house on July 1. The close-knit ceremony took place in the presence of close family members. Images from the traditional ceremony have gone viral on the internet. In the photos, Yash is seen in a faded orange colour silk shirt and silk dhoti, while Radhika looks elegant in an orange silk saree with a blue border. She paired the saree with gold jewellery to complete the traditional look.

According to India Today, the couple built their dream home in Bengaluru. With a garland around their necks, the couple can be seen holding a pan filled with milk on a plate in one of the photos, while they are seen candidly talking to each other in another image.

On the professional front, Yash awaits the release of his upcoming film KGF 2, which is the sequel of the hit Sandalwood film KGF. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the period action drama stars Yash as Rocky and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai. The ensemble cast of KGF 2 also includes Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Vasishta N Simha and B Suresha among others. Raveena Tandon will be playing the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, while Easwari Rao has been roped in for a crucial role in the movie. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie is set to hit the big screens on July 16.

Following KGFâ€™s whooping run at the box-office, fans have been eagerly waiting to receive updates about KGF 2. Set in Kolar Gold Fields, the plot is based on the clash between Rocky and Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt). KGF 2 has music by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda is on board as the cinematographer.

Today @TheNameIsYash & @RadhikaPandith7 Done with Their New House Opening Ceremony. Here the Few Pics Of It #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Yxw6ZQ9LNw â€” Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit was last seen in the romantic comedy Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, which released in 2019. Helmed by V Priya, the film was bankrolled under the banner of Rockline Entertainment.