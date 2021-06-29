Watch: Promo of Prithviraj and Aditi Balan's thriller 'Cold Case' is intriguing

The investigative thriller ‘Cold Case’ will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 30, and features Prithviraj as a cop and Aditi Balan as a private investigator.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan’s investigative thriller Cold Case released a promotional video from the film on Monday, June 28, ahead of its release on June 30. Cold Case will stream on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. The video tracks the methods that ACP Sathyajith, played by Prithviraj, uses to work investigations. It opens with him explaining the questions that every investigator must ask themselves. Prithviraj’s explanation corresponds to visuals of him investigating a case at a crime scene.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Prithviraj built the suspense around the theme of the film by posting images of excerpts from the trailer. In them, Prithviraj, along with another cop, are seen discussing the case, as they try to figure out who the killer is. Sharing the images, Prithviraj wrote: “The killer might be brilliant but he can’t run any longer. We are just a few hours away from solving the case. Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30, @PrimeVideoIN”

The trailer of the movie was released on June 21, while the teaser came out on June 17. The dialogues in both the trailer and teaser indicate that the film is likely to explore the argument between faith and logical reasoning. Aditi Balan, whose character also investigates the case independently, works towards unearthing the mysteries of the case.

Earlier, the makers of Cold Case announced that the movie will be skipping theatrical release in view of the COVID-19 situation. In a statement to the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), producer Anto Joseph wrote that he has decided to directly release the film on an OTT platform since it is uncertain whether theatres would reopen and whether they would permit 100% occupancy.

Watch the promo of Cold Case here:

Cold Case marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak. The movie is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed. Apart from Prithviraj and Aditi Balan, the movie features actors Lakshmi Priyaa, Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath and Pooja Mohanraj in significant roles.

Watch the trailer of ‘Cold Case’