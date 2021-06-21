Watch: Trailer of Prithviraj, Aditi Balan's 'Cold Case' shows a supernatural thriller

Earlier, producer Anto Joseph said that ‘Cold Case’ is skipping theatrical release in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Flix Mollywood

Prithviraj took to social media on Monday to share the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Cold Case. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “There's a lot more to the case than just evidence and facts. #ColdCase Trailer out now. Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30.” The trailer opens with the statement passed by one of the characters to Medha (played by Aditi Balan): “The number of illogical thoughts that exist in the universe outweigh others. There are many questions that have no answers.” The dialogues in the trailer as well as the teaser indicate that the film is likely to explore the dilemma between following logic versus faith and supernatural beliefs. The discovery of an old and mutilated skull cracks this murder mystery case wide open. As the investigation progresses, the police as well as Medha (played by Aditi), who is working independently on the case, realise how they are “opening the pandora’s box” of a mysterious homicide and ascertain the killer to be a crooked and creative perpetrator. The trailer explores how Satyajith and Medha work parallelly to unearth the mysteries of the case at hand.

On June 19, the teaser of the movie was unveiled by Prithviraj. The teaser of Cold Case opens with a narration claiming that “every spirit that departs from the body leaves behind untold secrets”. The narration in the background corresponds with visuals of a house and a child, indicating that the house might be the scene of a crime. The narrator further states how these spirits take help from the ones who are alive to bring the hidden secrets to light. Enter Sathyajit, the police officer who acknowledges that there is a “conflict between faith and logic”; however, he chooses to stick to logic to solve the case in hand methodically. What follows is a series of frightening visuals of blood-stained hands, close-up shots of a creepy doll and other supernatural elements that add to the murder mystery. How the police officer manages to unravel the case forms the rest of the plot.

Earlier, the makers of Cold Case announced that the movie will be skipping theatrical release and opting for a digital premiere, in view of the COVID-19 situation. In a statement to the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), producer Anto Joseph, who is bankrolling Cold Case, wrote that he has decided to directly release the film on an OTT platform since it is uncertain whether theatres would reopen and whether they would permit 100% occupancy. Citing that the project will be able to recover its production costs only if theatres reopen with full occupancy, Anto Joseph cited financial reasons for his decision. Fahadh Faasil’s Maalik, which is also bankrolled by Anto Joseph, is opting for an OTT release as well.

Amazon Prime Video announced on June 17 that Cold Case will be streaming on the OTT platform from June 30. “Murder, mystery, crime, and suspense… We are ready to be thrilled! Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30,” the tweet read.

Watch the trailer of 'Cold Case' here:

Helmed by cinematographer Tanu Balak, who is making his directorial debut with the movie, Cold Case features Prithviraj as a cop named Sathyajith. Cold Case is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed and features actors Prithviraj, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa, Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath and Pooja Mohanraj in significant roles.