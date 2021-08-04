Watch: Prithviraj and Roshan's â€˜Kuruthiâ€™ trailer is dark, grim and suspenseful

The film is directed by Manu Warrier who made â€˜Coffee Bloom' and is produced by Supriya Menon.

Flix Mollywood

Months after a dark teaser for Kuruthi, an upcoming Malayalam thriller film, came out, now an equally dark trailer has been released by Amazon Prime Video. Eerie music accompanies the trailer of the movie, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, that mostly features shots in the dark, indoors and out, as characters emerge mouthing solemn lines. Death, community, fights, police chase, vengeance and god are all parts of the dialogue that emerge in the less-than-two-minute trailer. Roshan Mathew, Srindaa and Murali Gopy all have important roles in the film, along with a slew of other actors.

Amazon describes the film as one about enduring human relations that transcend boundaries and struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice. The trailer is set in Erattupetta in Kerala where Ibrahim (Roshan) leads a lonely life in the mountains, unable to leave behind bitter memories of the past. One night, an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner, asking for refuge. An enemy wanting vengeance follows them into the house. Doors are broken, blood is wiped off the floor.

Among the actors are Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Shine Tom Chacko, Naslen Gafoor, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, known for his work in Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Cinematography is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Akhilesh Mohan

Kuruthi will have its premiere on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on August 11, days ahead of Onam.

Watch: Trailer of Kuruthi

Last week, Amazon released a poster of the film with the date of release. It showed Prithviraj sitting on the bumper of a police jeep flanked by five other men including Roshan, Shine, and Mamukkoya. This will be Prithviraj's second OTT release, coming closely after another thriller, Cold Case.