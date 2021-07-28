Prithviraj’s thriller ‘Kuruthi’ gets Amazon Prime Video release date

The film, directed by Manu Warrier, also features actors Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa and Murali Gopy.

Kuruthi, a Malayalam thriller with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, is having its premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. It was announced that the film will release on August 11, just days ahead of Onam.

Amazon Prime Video has released a telling poster for the occasion, with Prithviraj sitting on the bumper of a police jeep, surrounded by five men. Veteran actor Mamukkoya, actors Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko are among them. Some of them are bloodied. Prithviraj has a cut on his face. No one is smiling. The jeep is in the middle of a woody area.

Other actors in the film include Srindaa, Murali Gopi, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu.

Kuruthi is directed by Manu Warrier, who has made two short films earlier and worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Owais Hussain and Anurag Kashyap. He had also directed a full-length feature film called Coffee Bloom six years before.

Supriya Menon has produced Kuruthi under the banner Prithviraj Productions. The script is by Anish Pallyal and the cinematography is by Abinandhan Ramanujam. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music and Akhilesh Mohan has edited the film.

The film's teaser was released in April with dark scenes, throbbing music, and catchy narration voiced by Mamukkoya. “A spark of hate is all you need to ignite a raging fire,” he says as he begins narrating in the teaser. There is a lot of action, people running and angry faces passing by in the short teaser. In the end, Prithviraj says, "I am right, you are right, what we do today is right."

Watch: Teaser of Kuruthi

This will be the second consecutive thriller Prithviraj acts in, coming soon after the release of his Cold Case, which had Aditi Balan playing the female lead. Cold Case was also an OTT release – incidentally, it was Prithviraj’s first movie release post the COVID-19 lockdown that forced the closing of movie theatres.