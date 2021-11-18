Watch: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani and Darshana's Hriyadam teaser out

Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday to unveil the teaser of 'Hridayam', which stars his son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Mohanlal took to social media on Wednesday, November 17 to unveil the teaser of Hridayam, which stars his son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role along with actors Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. “Really happy to share the official teaser of my son’s upcoming film #Hridayam… Hope you all enjoy it as much as I did! (sic),” wrote Mohanlal, while sharing the teaser on Twitter.

The teaser opens with Kalyani Priyadarshan questioning Pranav about his past relationships. She asks whether he has been seriously involved with someone. “Was there anyone special?” The question brings back a lot of memories where we see glimpses from his college days and romantic visuals between Darshana and Pranav. The teaser promises an engaging romantic drama.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first single from the film titled ‘Darshana’. The romantic number narrated the story of Arun (Pranav) and Darshana (Darshana Rajendran), two engineering students. Actor Darshana has also rendered her voice for the song, along with Hesham Abdul Wahab, the music composer for the project.

The Vineeth Srinivasan directorial is set to release in theatres in January next year. Along with the song release, the makers announced, “Cinema is an art form that deserves to be celebrated. Together let’s celebrate cinema in theatres.”

Darshana revealed earlier in a social media post that she was interested in singing before she started out as an actor. “Long before acting or theatre happened to me, it was always music. I sang as a child and in college and was part of a cappella groups and choirs on the side while I started working. Long before I realised I wanted to act, I thought of music as my only connection to the arts and secretly garnered this tiny hope of being able to sing professionally someday. I'm certain that the little girl who dreamed that then impossible dream is very happy today,” Darshana wrote on June 21 this year. A limited edition soundtrack of Hridayam will be launched in audio cassettes and CDs.

