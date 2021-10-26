Watch: Romantic single Darshana from Hridayam tells a sweet story

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial features actors Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the Malayalam film Hridayam recently surprised fans by unveiling a single from the film. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the single ‘Darshana’ from the film, and it was unveiled on Sunday, October 25. The song features actors Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran, and the romantic number is based on the story of two engineering students, Arun (Pranav) and Darshana (Darshana Rajendran). Interestingly, actor Darshana has also rendered her voice for the song, along with Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is also on board as the music composer for the project.

The melodious track has lyrics by Arun Alat. The makers of Hridayam also announced on Sunday that the film will be hitting the big screens in January next year. “Cinema is an art form that deserves to be celebrated. Together let’s celebrate cinema in theatres,” team Hridayam announced.

In a social media post earlier, Darshana Rajendran noted that she had thought of pursuing singing professionally long before making her acting debut. “Long before acting or theatre happened to me, it was always music. I sang as a child and in college and was part of a cappella groups and choirs on the side while I started working. Long before I realised I wanted to act, I thought of music as my only connection to the arts and secretly garnered this tiny hope of being able to sing professionally someday. I'm certain that the little girl who dreamed that then impossible dream is very happy today,” Darshana wrote on June 21 this year.

She also extended her gratitude to director Vineeth Sreenivasan and music composer Hesham. “I can't believe my name is here with all of these fabulous musicians that I'm so much in awe of. It was one of my favourite experiences of being part of this film, getting to record with Vineethettan and Hesham. Thank you for taking a chance with me. Thank you for making me enjoy something I was so nervous about. Thank you for the patience. And thank you for this beautiful album,” she wrote, adding that she cannot wait for the tracks to release.

Watch ‘Darshana’ from Hridayam here:

Sharing the song on social media, director Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote: “Darshana - our first song.. Leaving it to you guys!!! Hope you all enjoy the song.. Pls use headphones or good quality speakers to have an enhanced listening experience.” Director Vineeth Sreenivasan also has a surprise in store for music lovers who prefer listening to music through audio cassettes and CDs over digital mediums. Vineeth, who is also a playback singer,announced earlier that a limited edition of Hridayam’s soundtrack will be launched in audio cassettes and audio CDs.