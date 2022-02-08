Watch: New track ‘Missing Me’ from Dhruv Vikram and Vikram’s Mahaan is out

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the first-time collaboration between Vikram and Dhruv Vikram.

Flix Kollywood

The first song from actors Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film Mahaan was unveiled on February 8. Titled ‘Missing Me’, the track is written and sung by Dhruv Vikram. The Tamil lyrics were penned by Vivek. Helmed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the soundtrack and background score is set to tune by composer Santosh Narayanan. Mahaan marks the first-time collaboration between Dhruv and Vikram. Mahaan will premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon prime Video on February 10. The film will be released as Mahaan in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and Maha Purusha in Kannada.

The cast includes actors Vani Bhojan, Simran, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. Bobby Simha has teamed up with filmmaker Karthik for six films, including the 2014 film Jigarthanda, for which he bagged the National award.

The trailer was unveiled on February 3. Dhruv will be seen as Dada, while Simran is essaying the role of Vikram’s wife. In the trailer, Vikram is seen as a teacher before he turns into a liquor baron. Bobby Simha is seen as someone Vikram knows through the liquor network that they are part of.

Speaking about the film, Vikram said in a statement during the trailer release: “It is, of course, also an extra special film for me – one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and secondly as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it. He has worked very hard for this role, and I am very proud of him. Also working with a director as talented as Kartik Subbaraj, who has this exact vision for what he wants as an end result, is always a pleasure.”

Dhruv Vikram also said in the statement released on February 3 that his character has multiple shades and it was interesting for him to explore the transition of his character as the story progressed.