Watch: New song Janani from Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR is out

The film is helmed by ‘Baahubali’ fame SS Rajamouli.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt’s magnum opus RRR unveiled a new track from the film, on Friday, November 26 coinciding with India’s Constitution Day. Titled ‘Janani,’ the song is an ode to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters during the British Raj. MM Keeravaani, who is on board as the composer, has also rendered his voice for the song.

“RRR throbs with many pulse-pounding moments. Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences,” a note from Keeravaani scrolls across the screen as the song begins.

The patriotic number features lead actors, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. They play characters who are part of the freedom struggle in this fictional tale. From being imprisoned to shots of injured people, the song depicts the violence and struggles of freedom fighters. Describing the song as the soul of RRR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote: “#Janani/#Uyire is the crux, heart and soul of #RRRMovie in its most heartfelt form…(sic).”

The song has been titled ‘Janani’ in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu, while it is titled ‘Uyire’ in Tamil. Starring actors NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles, the film is set to hit the big screens on January 7 next year.

Ram Charan will be seen as Sitarama, while Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. RRR marks the Tollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt. Marking his Telugu debut, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also been roped in for an extended cameo performance.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was slated to release on January 6 earlier. But in order to avoid a box-office clash with RRR, its theatrical release was pushed to February 18 next year.

Watch the video of ‘Janani’ from RRR