Rajamouli thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali for postponing Gangubai to avoid clash with RRR

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was earlier set to come out on January 6 and clash with SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead,

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, has been pushed from its scheduled release in January to February 18 next year. The film was earlier set to come out on January 6 and clash with another big budget movie, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period drama RRR.

The makers issued a statement on Monday, November 15, announcing the new release date of the film. "We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film will release on February 18, 2022," the statement read. The film features Alia in the title role of Gangubai, a powerful madam from Mumbai’s Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is co-producing the film with Gada's Pen India Limited. The company has also acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for RRR, starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead.

Responding to the announcement, RRR director SS Rajamouli announced that the decision to postpone the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi is appreciated. “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGadaand Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi,” Rajamouli tweeted on Monday.

RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of revolutionary leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Sitarama, while Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sita in RRR, which marks her Tollywood debut. Ajay Devgn, who is also making his Telugu debut with the film, has also been roped in to play an extended cameo role.