New single from Sivakarthikeyan's ‘Doctor’ to be out soon

The song 'So Baby' will be released on February 25.

The makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie Doctor recently announced that the second single from the movie titled ‘So baby’ will be released on February 25. Actor Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to make the announcement to his fans. “To all RockStar @anirudhofficial fans, #Doctor next single #SoBaby is ready and releasing on Feb 25th To all @Nelsondilpkumar fans, here is the promo video - http://bit.ly/ SoBabyAnnouncement… watch it and enjoy #VeraMari ,” the actor’s tweet read. To all RockStar @anirudhofficial fans, #Doctor next single #SoBaby is ready and releasing on Feb 25th



To all @Nelsondilpkumar fans, here is the promo video - https://t.co/qO9hEdfqSN



watch it and enjoy #VeraMari — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 22, 2021

The first single ’Chellama’, set to tune by music composer Anirudh, was well-received by the audience.

Tipped to be a dark comedy, the film marks the first time collaboration between Kolamaavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilip Kumar and actor Sivakarthikeyan. Actor Priyanka Mohan will star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in this venture. Doctor marks the Kollywood debut of actor Priyanka.

According to reports, one half of the film takes place in Chennai whereas the other half will be set in Goa.

The film is being produced by KJR Studios in association with Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner. The plot revolves around a kidney transplant racket. Doctor also stars Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana in supporting roles. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is going to be collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for the sixth time. Nirmal is the editor for the venture while K Vijay Karthik has been roped in as the cinematographer. National award-winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv will be taking care of the stunts for Doctor.