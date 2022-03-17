Watch: Nazriya’s first look as a photographer in Ante Sundaraniki

Nazriya, who will be seen opposite actor Nani, is making her Telugu debut with the Vivek Athreya directorial.

Flix Tollywood

A beloved figure in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, actor Nazriya Fahadh is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Ante Sundaraniki, co-starring actor Nani. The makers unveiled the first look motion poster of her character Leela Thomas on Thursday, March 17. Sharing the poster, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote: “Introducing our Electric Charm #NazriyaFahadh as Ms.Leela Thomas.” Nani, who will be sharing the screen with Nazriya in the film, also shared the poster. “Meet our Leela. Leela Thomas,Heart of #AnteSundaraniki.”

Donning a blue shirt and denim pants, the motion poster titled ‘Prayer of Leela’ introduces Nazriya as a photographer. Billed as an entertainer, Ante Sundaraniki is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The technical team includes music composer Vivek Sagar, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, and editor Raviteja Girijala. The project is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Ahead of the release of the video, the makers had also released a poster with Nazriya’s silhouette to share the details about the announcement.

In a promo for the movie, which was released on February 23, ahead of actor Nani’s birthday on February 24, Nani is seen as a seemingly naive character performing a religious ceremony. The promo sets the tone for an entertaining family drama. Actors Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna will also appear in key roles in the film.

Nazriya started shooting for the film in April last year. Sharing the announcement with fans, the actor wrote, “Andariki Namaskaram! Today, I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special (sic).”

Nazriya was last seen in the Malayalam film Trance (2020). Meanwhile, Nani is producing two upcoming movies – HIT: The Second Case, a sequel to the 2020 film HIT: The First Case, and Meet Cute, which is helmed by his sister, debutante Deepthi Ganta.

(With IANS inputs)