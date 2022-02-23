Watch: Promo of Ante Sundaraniki released ahead of Nani’s birthday

The film marks actor Nazriya Nazim’s Tollywood debut.

Flix Tollywood

Ahead of popular Tollywood actor Nani’s birthday on February 24, the makers of his upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki, unveiled a new promo from the film on Wednesday, February 23. In the promo video, Nani is seen performing a religious ceremony on his birthday. The promo sets the tone for an entertaining family drama.

The makers had also released a fun poster from the movie on the same day. “Sundar Barthhday Blast' (Sundar's birthday blast) will surprise everyone,” Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner bankrolling the project, tweeted on February 23. Donning a traditional attire, Nani retains an innocent look in the poster. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, well known for films like Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, Ante Sundaraniki, is bankrolled by the prestigious production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar has scored the music for this rom-com.

Nazriya Nazim will be making her Telugu debut with Ante Sundaraniki, while actors Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in key roles. The team has reportedly completed the shoot recently and is likely to be gearing up for theatrical release. Nazriya started shooting for the film in April last year. Sharing the announcement with fans, the actor wrote, “Andariki Namaskaram! Today, I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special (sic).”

Nani is on board as the producer for upcoming Telugu action-thriller HIT: The Second Case, which is a sequel to the 2020 film HIT: The First Case. Bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, the film stars actors Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, while actor Bhanu Chander will be reprising his role from the original.

Nani is also bankrolling the film Meet Cute, directed by his sister, debutante Deepthi Ganta. She had earlier helmed the 2019 short film Anaganaga Oka Nanna. Sharing the announcement with fans in June last year, Nani tweeted, “Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today. This one’s special for more than one reason.” An image of Nani holding the clapboard was also released. Meanwhile, Nazriya was last seen in the 2020 film Trance.

Watch the promo from ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ here: