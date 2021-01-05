Watch: Mohanlal's workout video goes viral

The actor said that however busy he is, he tries to work out every morning.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has shared his workout video on Facebook, urging people to develop the healthy habit of exercising. The video uploaded on Tuesday morning got over 25,000 Likes and 1,600 Shares within two hours.

In the video, Mohanlal clad in a black T-shirt and tracks, can be seen walking into a gym with a gym bag. “However busy I am, I try to work out every morning. It is good if everyone does so,” Mohanlal says, smiling.

His training instructor can be seen giving instructions to the actor as he does warm up exercises like arm circles, neck rotation etc. Mohanlal can also be seen doing planks, weight-lifting, sit-ups, deadlifts etc. At the end of the video, Mohanlal winks looking straight into the camera, and says “Thank you” to the viewers.

Sharing the video, Mohanlal wrote on Facebook, “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going. Follow a healthy habit.”

Many replied to the actor, thanking him for the motivation. “Motivation for people of all ages,” one user wrote. Earlier too, the actor has shared his fitness training videos multiple times. The actor turned 60 on May 21 last year.

A few weeks back, Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya had shared photos of her weight loss journey. She underwent training for the martial art Muay Thai in Koh Samui in Thailand.

Thanking her coach Tony on social media for helping her lose 20 kg, Vismaya had written, “Beyond grateful for the time I’ve spent here with @fitkohthailandIt’s truly been an amazing experience with beautiful beautiful people.?? Coming here, I had no idea what to expect..I spent a good few years saying- I want to lose weight and get fit but wasn’t doing anything about it. I’d literally be out of breath walking up a flight of stairs. And now here I am, 22 kilos down and just genuinely feeling good??"

